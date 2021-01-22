Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.