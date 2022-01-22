 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert