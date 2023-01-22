Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Rain likely. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
