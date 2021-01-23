 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

