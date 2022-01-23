Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.