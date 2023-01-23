 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert