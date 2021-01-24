Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
