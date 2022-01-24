 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert