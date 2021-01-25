Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
