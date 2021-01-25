 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

