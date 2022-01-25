Culpeper's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
