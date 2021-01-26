This evening in Culpeper: Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
