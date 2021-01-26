Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.