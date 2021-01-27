This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
