Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.