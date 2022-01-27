 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

