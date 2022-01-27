Culpeper's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
