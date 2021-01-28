Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Clear. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.