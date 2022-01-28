This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
