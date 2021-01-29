This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
