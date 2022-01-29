Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Culpeper Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.