Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.