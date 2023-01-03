 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

