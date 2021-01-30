This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Culpeper Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. K…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Today's condit…
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above f…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Toda…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. …
Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should …
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temper…