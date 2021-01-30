Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Culpeper Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.