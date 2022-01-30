 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

