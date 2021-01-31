For the drive home in Culpeper: A mix of wintry precipitation that is most likely overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Monday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
