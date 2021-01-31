Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A mix of wintry precipitation that is most likely overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Monday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.