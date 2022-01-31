For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
