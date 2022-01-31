Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.