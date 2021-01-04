 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News