This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
