Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.