This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper
