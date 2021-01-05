This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
