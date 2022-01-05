Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.