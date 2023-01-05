For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Culpepe…
This evening in Culpeper: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 39F. Winds light and varia…
This evening in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the …
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of he…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. I…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect peri…