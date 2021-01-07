 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News