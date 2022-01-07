This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is fore…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 1…
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tod…
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.