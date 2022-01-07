 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert