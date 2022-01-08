 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Culpeper: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert