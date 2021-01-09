This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
