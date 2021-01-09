 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

