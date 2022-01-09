 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

