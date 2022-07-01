Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
