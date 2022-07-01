 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

