Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.