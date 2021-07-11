Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 100.64. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.