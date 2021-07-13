Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.48. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.