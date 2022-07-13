This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
