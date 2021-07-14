This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We …
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rain…