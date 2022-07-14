 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

