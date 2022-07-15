This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
