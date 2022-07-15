Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.