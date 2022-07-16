For the drive home in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. L…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Culp…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. To…