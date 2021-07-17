Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.