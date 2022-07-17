Culpeper's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
