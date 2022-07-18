Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.