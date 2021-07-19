Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.8. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.