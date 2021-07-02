Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.