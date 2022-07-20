Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.