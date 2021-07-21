This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…